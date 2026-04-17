KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,551 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $39,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker's stock worth $242,746,000 after buying an additional 622,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $351,470,000 after buying an additional 615,440 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $187,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,669,000 after buying an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.70 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $290.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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