KBC Group NV Sells 13,108 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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