KBC Group NV Sells 83,717 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,779 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 83,717 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Intuit were worth $52,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $387.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

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Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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