KBC Group NV Sells 9,833 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,248 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $46,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $268,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock worth $291,624,000 after purchasing an additional 702,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock worth $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 51,159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock worth $162,836,000 after purchasing an additional 511,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $243.16 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $239.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 target price on Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $246.00 price target (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here