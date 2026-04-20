Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,996 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Kelleher Financial Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $50,493,678,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $18,733,827,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 500.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,543,261 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $30,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618,571 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49,640.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $14,905,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $422.79 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $355.67 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $577.58.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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