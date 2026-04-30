Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,001,527 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Kenvue worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 101.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 22.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,640 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $79,269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kenvue by 115.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,438,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Kenvue by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 17,645,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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