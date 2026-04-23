Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,768 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 432.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $381.42 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.48 and a 52-week high of $385.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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