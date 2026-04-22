KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $116.96 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,063 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $116,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $178,941,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11,400.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,180 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $168,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,335 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $136,454,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 355,467 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $283,076,000 after acquiring an additional 157,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $919.19, for a total value of $1,024,896.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,487.86. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $47,220,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $926.10 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.93 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $868.08 and its 200-day moving average is $860.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus Research reiterated a Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that underpin earnings momentum. Read More.

Argus Research reiterated a Buy and lifted its post‑Q1 price target to $1,066, citing strong investment‑banking activity and robust Q1 results that underpin earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), reflecting incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and giving the stock further upside support. Read More.

BMO Capital Markets raised its GS price target to $972 (market‑perform), reflecting incremental analyst confidence after Q1 and giving the stock further upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on roughly $267 billion of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain meaningful revenue drivers if markets hold. Read More.

Goldman ranked among the top M&A advisers in Q1, advising on roughly $267 billion of deals — a reminder that advisory fees and deal flow remain meaningful revenue drivers if markets hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman continues active, client‑facing research (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral), which supports fee and trading flows but has limited immediate impact on GS corporate earnings. Read More.

Goldman continues active, client‑facing research (e.g., initiating Dynatrace at Buy and Elastic at Neutral), which supports fee and trading flows but has limited immediate impact on GS corporate earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s commodities research kept its 2026 copper target but flagged supply risks (Hormuz disruptions, sulfuric‑acid shortages) that could alter market balance — relevant for commodity markets but indirect for GS stock performance. Read More.

Goldman’s commodities research kept its 2026 copper target but flagged supply risks (Hormuz disruptions, sulfuric‑acid shortages) that could alter market balance — relevant for commodity markets but indirect for GS stock performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed a sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if management sales can be for personal reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: Alex Golten disclosed a sale of 1,115 GS shares (~$1.02M), reducing his stake ~23% — a near‑term negative sentiment signal even if management sales can be for personal reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s public comments warning that recession risk could spike quickly and that oil prices could surge amid Iran tensions are amplifying macro and volatility concerns, which can weigh on trading, underwriting and client activity. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

View Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here