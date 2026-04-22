KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $138.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,415 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.3%

CSCO stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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