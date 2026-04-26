KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $331.30 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,279 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,225.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.88 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $958.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.88. The company has a market cap of $836.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here