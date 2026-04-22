KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,544 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $58,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.89.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.0%

HWM stock opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.07 and a 52 week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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