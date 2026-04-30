Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,793 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Altria Group by 286.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,479,699 shares of the company's stock worth $295,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,567,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,285,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637,678 shares of the company's stock worth $209,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,980,626 shares of the company's stock worth $9,282,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,530 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,460,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is 103.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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