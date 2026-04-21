Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 8,990 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,620 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $130,250,000 after buying an additional 6,922,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Intel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.15, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Stifel hikes target

Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Cantor Fitzgerald target raise

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Core Series 3 launch

Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Q1 projections

Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Market pullback

Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Wedbush caution

Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Negative Sentiment: Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Short thesis

Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling was amplified by reports tying equipment-order headlines and other noise to sharp intraday moves, contributing to a pause after a huge month-to-date gain. Equipment orders story

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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