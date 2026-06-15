Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 636 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.8% of Tamar Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,255.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,589.60 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,495.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,715.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. MercadoLibre's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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