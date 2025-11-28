Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 79,148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 590,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,955,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $155.14 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

