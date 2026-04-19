Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE TJX opened at $160.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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