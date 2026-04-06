Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company's stock worth $187,685,000 after buying an additional 825,522 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 69.3% in the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,145,000 after buying an additional 513,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 365.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 581,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,571 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 101.3% during the third quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 575,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Lemonade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 813,062 shares of the company's stock worth $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Get Lemonade alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lemonade

Insider Activity

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,680. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 126,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $11,996,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,523,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,339,611.16. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $14,796,026. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LMND opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $99.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. Lemonade's revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lemonade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lemonade wasn't on the list.

While Lemonade currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here