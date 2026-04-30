Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 43,432 First Western Financial, Inc. $MYFW

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.45% of First Western Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at $7,258,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,194,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 617,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 57,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised First Western Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Western Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MYFW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $220,480.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

First Western Financial stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.66.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc NASDAQ: MYFW is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company's core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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