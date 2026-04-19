Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned about 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $30,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $168.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $115,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,003 shares in the company, valued at $614,460.50. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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