Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 392,870 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,138 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up 1.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $109,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.25.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 0.4%

Qualcomm stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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