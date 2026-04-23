Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,752 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $67,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $746.58 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $764.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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