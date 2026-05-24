LSV Asset Management Sells 36,800 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,550 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $71,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,950 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $669,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,972,687 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 344,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation.

EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company has been highlighted for record free cash flow and its plan to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company has been highlighted for and its plan to return at least to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EOG to Strong Buy and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations.

and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations.

on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and best income stocks lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ and lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to describe EOG as a disciplined, cash-focused oil and gas producer with ongoing international expansion and acquisitions, which supports the long-term outlook but is not an immediate catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

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