M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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