Mariner Investment Group LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 0.5% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,869,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock worth $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock worth $392,552,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company's stock worth $166,482,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,920 shares of the company's stock worth $106,918,000 after buying an additional 455,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.19.

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Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FOUR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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