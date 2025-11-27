Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC - Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $229,803,000 after buying an additional 727,714 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Get MMC alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $224.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MMC opened at $182.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.18 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here