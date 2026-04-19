Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $483,000 Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 167,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in PTC were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $139.74 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.21. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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