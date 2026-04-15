McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 4,156 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,871,000 after buying an additional 752,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $317,789,000 after buying an additional 236,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

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Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on ADI to $425 and maintains a Buy rating — this is a high-profile upgrade that signals materially higher analyst upside and can attract buyers. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on ADI to $425 and maintains a Buy rating — this is a high-profile upgrade that signals materially higher analyst upside and can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added ADI to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and to its Strong Buy income-stocks list — inclusion in Zacks’ top-ranked lists tends to boost retail/income investor interest. Article Title

Zacks added ADI to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and to its Strong Buy income-stocks list — inclusion in Zacks’ top-ranked lists tends to boost retail/income investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets are publishing bullish thematic pieces calling ADI a strong growth/momentum name, highlighting its revenue and EPS acceleration and favorable style scores — this reinforces demand from growth/momentum investors. Article Title

Zacks and other outlets are publishing bullish thematic pieces calling ADI a strong growth/momentum name, highlighting its revenue and EPS acceleration and favorable style scores — this reinforces demand from growth/momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Sector coverage lists ADI among semiconductor stocks benefiting from AI-driven demand, which supports a stronger revenue outlook across the industry and reduces relative supply concerns. Article Title

Sector coverage lists ADI among semiconductor stocks benefiting from AI-driven demand, which supports a stronger revenue outlook across the industry and reduces relative supply concerns. Positive Sentiment: Investor letters and coverage note strength in ADI’s core industrial and automotive end markets, which underpins more durable, diversified demand beyond cyclical areas. Article Title

Investor letters and coverage note strength in ADI’s core industrial and automotive end markets, which underpins more durable, diversified demand beyond cyclical areas. Neutral Sentiment: “Brokers suggest investing in ADI” pieces repeat bullish analyst recommendations but caution that sell‑side ratings can be optimistic — useful context but less directly catalytic than a formal rating change or upgrade. Article Title

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $348.60 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.39 and a 12-month high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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