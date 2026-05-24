Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $533,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,589.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,356.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.44. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $643.36 and a one year high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,650.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,071,900. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 99,992 shares of company stock worth $139,220,810 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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