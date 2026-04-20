Free Trial
→ Read this or regret it forever (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,751 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Western Digital logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merit Financial Group increased its stake in Western Digital by 53%, buying an additional 9,751 shares to hold 28,139 shares worth about $4.85 million at quarter end.
  • Western Digital beat quarterly expectations with $2.13 EPS vs. $1.93 expected and $3.02 billion revenue (up 25.2% YoY), prompting analyst price-target upgrades and a consensus target around $304, alongside shareholder-friendly actions (25% dividend bump and buybacks).
  • Insider selling has been notable: insiders disposed of 92,795 shares (~$24.3 million) in the last 90 days, even as institutional ownership remains very high at 92.51%.
  • Interested in Western Digital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,177 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,317,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,805,463 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $456,884,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $456,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $409,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $372.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $378.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $2,174,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,347,148.32. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Western Digital Right Now?

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
These 5 Infrastructure Stocks Are the Stock Market’s Biggest Gainers
These 5 Infrastructure Stocks Are the Stock Market’s Biggest Gainers
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines