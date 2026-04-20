Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Edison International $EIX

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,253 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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