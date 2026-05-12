Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Boosted by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 984 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $598.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.62 and a 200-day moving average of $643.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 167,676 shares of company stock worth $107,299,848 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Meta Platforms from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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