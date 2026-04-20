Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Florida Trust Wealth Management Co's 3rd Largest Position

Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,466 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Florida Trust Wealth Management Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co's holdings in Microsoft were worth $175,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $422.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.57. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $355.67 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $577.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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