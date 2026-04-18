Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's 6th Largest Position

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,490 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $580.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $610.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $577.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $422.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $355.67 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $391.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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