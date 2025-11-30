Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,407 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 12,182 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the software giant's stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,668 shares of the software giant's stock worth $70,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,977 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 2,304 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Microsoft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $492.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $509.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.26. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

