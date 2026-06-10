Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,215 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $16,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,267. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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