Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $167,082,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,687 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.4%

QCOM opened at $136.07 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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