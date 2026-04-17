Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,599 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,632 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $113,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 298,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $188,842,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:COP opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $317,630.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This trade represents a 31.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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