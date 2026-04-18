Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,215 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,479 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of ON Semiconductor worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 331,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,495,520. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 116,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $83.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.96.

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More ON Semiconductor News

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ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Further Reading

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