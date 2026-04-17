Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $186.70 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,400 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $186,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,706 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $363.49 and its 200 day moving average is $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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