Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $99.81 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,831 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 121,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $99,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,512,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,687 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,083,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,832,309 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $872,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $166.60 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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