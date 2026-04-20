Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,472,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,581 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,804,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,617,959,000 after acquiring an additional 977,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,478,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,085,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,908,572 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $615,050,000 after acquiring an additional 969,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.74.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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