Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,479 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,713 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,643 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $282.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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