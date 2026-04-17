Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,022 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $82,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after buying an additional 932,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after buying an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,873,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,131,000 after acquiring an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,612,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,664 shares of the company's stock worth $371,558,000 after acquiring an additional 410,097 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,320. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,702,713.62. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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