Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,511 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,722 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $105,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $739.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.06.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

Intuit stock opened at $387.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $416.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's payout ratio is 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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