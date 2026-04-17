Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,233 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,972 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $59,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker's stock worth $242,746,000 after acquiring an additional 622,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $351,470,000 after acquiring an additional 615,440 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,669,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $376.50.

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Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.96 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $290.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.70 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total value of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,028,511.34. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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