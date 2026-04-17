Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,353 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,988 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $66,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE EOG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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