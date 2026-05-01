Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.83 Million Holdings in XP Inc. $XP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,893 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of XP worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of XP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XP by 65.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XP by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,107 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of XP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 25,202 shares of the company's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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XP Stock Up 4.2%

XP stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. XP had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $806.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded XP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on XP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.86.

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XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

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