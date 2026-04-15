MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,068 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 239,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,549,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 93.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,537 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 145,919 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $369.17 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $346.31 and a 12 month high of $499.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $383.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.04.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Domino's Pizza's previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $473.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

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