Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,879 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $49,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company's stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,170,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,436.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,371 shares of the company's stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

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