Monument Capital Management Purchases New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,222 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Weiss Ratings lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.43.

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Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 19,026 shares valued at $3,770,665. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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